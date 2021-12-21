ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police raid Inter Milan offices as part of finances probe

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqmdV_0dSlXFJF00
FILE - A woman walks a dog near the Inter Milan headquarters in Milan, Italy, on April 19, 2021. Serie A champion Inter Milan is the latest club to have its offices raided by the finance police as part of the ongoing investigation into false accounting. Authorities raided the offices of Juventus last month to gather information on player transfers and agent dealings between 2019 and this year. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

MILAN (AP) — Serie A champion Inter Milan was the latest club to have its offices raided by the finance police on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into false accounting.

Authorities had raided the offices of Juventus last month to gather information on player transfers and agent dealings between 2019 and this year. Inter said the documents requested from it were related to the sale of players in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

“The request was made by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office to verify that the relevant capital gains were correctly recorded in the accounts,” Inter said in a statement. “The club’s financial statements have been drawn up in compliance with the most rigorous accounting principles.

“No Inter employee is being investigated,” the club added. “No charges have been made. As the statement released by the Public Prosecutor’s Office says, these are preliminary investigations.”

The investigation centers on inflated valuations that allow players to move from one club to another for officially far more than they are worth. These capital gains are known as “plusvalenze” and are a form of false accounting.

More clubs in Italy and in Europe are reportedly been investigated because of similar transfers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Milan#Police Raid#Milan#Ap#Serie A#Juventus
Tribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Dumfries confirmed Everton offer

Denzel Dumfries admits he turned down Everton to join Inter Milan last summer. Everton explored the possibility of signing the right-back, but he opted to join Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven. He told Voetbal International: “It took some time to close the deal, but when it happened, I had goosebumps....
PREMIER LEAGUE
US News and World Report

Court Sentences Two Mexican Army Officers to 30 Years for Femicide

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A court in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has sentenced two army officers to 30 years in prison for femicide over the killing a female soldier, the state attorney general's office said on Friday. In addition to handing down the jail terms, the court ordered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Russia blocks website of group that tracks political arrests

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian organization that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees said Saturday that government regulators blocked its website, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media and human rights organizations. OVD-Info reported that Russia’s internet and communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, blocked the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Convicted terrorist given five-month sentence for prison attack

A convicted terrorist who punched a prison officer has been sentenced to an extra five months behind bars. Abdullah Ahmed Jama Farah was being returned to his cell at HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire when he assaulted the officer on 8 April. Worcester Crown Court heard Jama Farah punched him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vatican defends finance trial, says rights being respected

Lawyers for defendants in a big Vatican financial trial asked the Holy See newspaper on Friday to correct the record after it ran a front-page editorial this week largely defending the investigation and insisting that the rights of the defense were being respected.The letter to L’Osservatore Romano editor Andrea Monda was signed by eight defense attorneys and follows a Dec. 20 editorial penned by the Holy See’s editorial director, Andrea Tornielli.The trial concerns the Holy See’s 350 million euro (nearly $400 million) investment in a London property deal but has expanded to include other alleged financial crimes. Vatican prosecutors...
POLITICS
Front Office Sports

AC Milan and Inter Milan Announce $733M Stadium

In 2019, AC Milan and Inter Milan announced plans to build a new stadium to replace the historic but antiquated San Siro. The project that will cost about $733 million. Yesterday, the clubs settled on a design. They chose architecture firm Populous’ plan — a sprawling blueprint called “The Cathedral.”
NFL
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that “that people can go ahead with their plans”,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy