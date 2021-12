With Covid cases on the up and the new Omicron variant in town, it’s the question on everyone’s minds: should we be going to Christmas parties this year?. Well, to be honest, whether or not you should have a festive bash really isn’t for us to say. We’re not in a position to tell you what you can and can’t do. But we can do is lay out what the potential risks might be. So, what could go wrong at a Christmas party this year?

11 DAYS AGO