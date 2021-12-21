This ‘Lost Daughter’ is trying to find herself

Rated R. At the Landmark Kendall Square. Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) plays a vacationing mother, professor and writer on a solo visit to a Greek island in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s critically acclaimed directing debut “The Lost Daughter.” The film is based on the 2008 book by Elena Ferrante, although Gyllenhaal has made changes, including the nationality of the protagonist and the setting. The protagonist’s name is Leda (Englishwoman Colman) a very loaded nomenclature in Greek mythology. Leda is greeted at the door to the small flat she will inhabit for the summer by American expat handyman Lyle (a deliciously creepy Ed Harris). At the beach, she meets a young English-speaking beach attendant, who works at the attached, beach-front restaurant in the summers. Thus far, the set-up recalls any number of horror films. Leda has the beach to herself and reads and dozes blissfully until a large extended and eventually menacing family arrives and takes up residence. Leda becomes a spectator and eventually a friendly acquaintance, especially after she finds the lost daughter of the beautiful young wife and mother Nina (Dakota Johnson).

