ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

This ‘Lost Daughter’ is trying to find herself

By Brooks Robards
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Lost Daughter” opens Thursday, Dec. 23, at the M.V. Film Center. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, it is a deeply involving and demanding debut film. Gyllenhaal, best known as an Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe–winning actor, also wrote the screenplay, which is based on the 2006 Elena Ferrante novel of the same name....

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ is a stunner (review)

Motherhood. It’s such a rich subject for art to ponder, you’d think we’d have already seen every kind of mother onscreen. But actually we haven’t. Sure, we’ve seen good moms, bad moms, crazy moms, selfish moms, generous moms, loving moms, cold moms. But what strikes home so vividly in “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s gorgeous directorial debut, is how rarely we see a mother who is all those things at once. And yet honestly, what could be more real than that?
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Review: THE LOST DAUGHTER, Wrenching Treatise on Motherhood

Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Dakota Johnson star in a piercing drama, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” — Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina. Somewhere closer to the end than the beginning of writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s masterful...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Dagmara Dominczyk
BBC

The Lost Daughter: Olivia Colman on her 'searingly honest' film on motherhood

Olivia Colman is watching Maggie Gyllenhaal rise from her seat and walk across a hotel room in London's Soho district, to try and pick up what she thinks is an ornament. "That looks like a trophy. You know all the trophies look like big, tall buildings," Gyllenhaal exclaims. "That looks perfect. Can I get it?"
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Screenplay Contenders From ‘Lost Daughter’ to ‘Spencer’ Grapple With Messy Emotions of Motherhood

In many of 2021’s screenplay contenders, motherhood is laid bare in all of its thorny reality. These are movies in which, as Olivia Colman’s protagonist reveals in “The Lost Daughter,” parenting is a “crushing responsibility.” For her character, there is ecstatic relief with every reprieve from parenting one’s children, despite the gnawing guilt. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, in selecting the slim, interior, radical Elena Ferrante novel as her first screenplay to adapt and direct, has boldly taken advantage of new opportunities for women behind the camera to reframe our conception of motherhood.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Lost Daughter (2021)

Written and Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, Alba Rohrwacher, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos Koronis, Abe Cohen, and Nikos Poursanidis. SYNOPSIS:. A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the...
MOVIES
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: ‘Lost Daughter’ dares to explore maternal instinct’s absence

As an actor, Maggie Gyllenhaal has been attracted to (and done some of her best work in) roles of considerable moral ambiguity, such as Sherrybaby, The Kindergarten Teacher, Secretary, or cable series The Deuce. So it figures that for her directorial debut she would choose a story about a female protagonist who’s “complicated” to the point of almost repelling sympathy—and that she would take the job seriously enough to give that role to someone else. (While it’s not always true, odds that an actor’s first directing project will turn out an insufferable vanity project greatly increase when they insist on starring in it, too.)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Doll#Golden Globe#British#Greek#Spetses
Boston Herald

‘Lost Daughter’ a complex, dark drama about motherhood

Rated R. At the Landmark Kendall Square. Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) plays a vacationing mother, professor and writer on a solo visit to a Greek island in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s critically acclaimed directing debut “The Lost Daughter.” The film is based on the 2008 book by Elena Ferrante, although Gyllenhaal has made changes, including the nationality of the protagonist and the setting. The protagonist’s name is Leda (Englishwoman Colman) a very loaded nomenclature in Greek mythology. Leda is greeted at the door to the small flat she will inhabit for the summer by American expat handyman Lyle (a deliciously creepy Ed Harris). At the beach, she meets a young English-speaking beach attendant, who works at the attached, beach-front restaurant in the summers. Thus far, the set-up recalls any number of horror films. Leda has the beach to herself and reads and dozes blissfully until a large extended and eventually menacing family arrives and takes up residence. Leda becomes a spectator and eventually a friendly acquaintance, especially after she finds the lost daughter of the beautiful young wife and mother Nina (Dakota Johnson).
MOVIES
The Independent

The Lost Daughter review: Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman embrace the thorniness of motherhood

Dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal. Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris. 15, 122 minutes.Olivia Colman makes even the most pedestrian emotions seem poetic. In The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, mild irritation is given the weight of grief – the cragged lines forming around a soured mouth. Her character Leda Caruso, a British academic who’s come to the Greek isle of Spetses with a suitcase full of books, has emerged from her foxhole of a rented apartment and the quiet company of its caretaker, Lyle (Ed Harris). Finally settled on her beach chair, ice cream...
MOVIES
Newnan Times-Herald

Capsule Reviews: The Lost Daughter, Nightmare Alley, and The Novice

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her feature film directing debut with this adaptation of a novel by Elena Ferrante. The story follows a British woman named Leda Caruso (played by Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman) vacationing on an island. Dark memories of her troubled past come flooding back to her when she encounters Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘The Lost City’ Trailer: Sandra Bullock’s Author Finds Herself Inside A Romance Novel In Paramount Adventure Pic

This week, Paramount Pictures unveiled the first trailer for The Lost City, a romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, which is set for release on March 25. The Paramount feature formerly titled The Lost City of D is said to be in the vein of Robert Zemeckis’ classic Romancing the Stone, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. It follows reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock) as she embarks on a book tour with her cover model Alan (Tatum), watching as the pair get swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them in a cutthroat jungle adventure.
MOVIES
Kansas City Star

New this week: ‘Lost Daughter,’ NYE in Nashville, Boba Fett

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut, “The Lost Daughter,” scintillatingly adapts the 2008 Elena Ferrante novel about maternal ambivalence and a holiday in Greece. The film, which begins streaming Friday on Netflix, stars Olivia Colman as a vacationing professor whose interactions with a boisterous, distracting clan (including a young mother in their midst played by Dakota Johnson), recall her own parenting history, seen in flashbacks with Jessie Buckley. “The Lost Daughter" cleaned up last month at the Gotham Awards, which honor independent film, and topped AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr's best-of list for 2021. In her review, the AP's Jocelyn Noveck praised Colman's “blazing” performance as “a veritable onion shedding layers as she plays Leda, a prickly yet exceedingly vulnerable 48-year-old academic.”
MOVIES
Sedona.Biz

Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Lost Daughter’ screenings Dec. 26-30

Sedona AZ (December 16, 2021) – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new drama “The Lost Daughter” showing for a limited time: Dec. 26-30. “The Lost Daughter” is nominated for two Golden Globe Awards: Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Olivia Colman and Best Director for Maggie Gyllenhaal. [...] The post Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Lost Daughter’ screenings Dec. 26-30 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
The Independent

Superworm review: Olivia Colman-narrated tale proves the best presents come in small packages

Superworm is a charming addition to the animated adaptations of Axel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson’s children’s books that have become a BBC festive tradition, stretching back to The Gruffalo in 2009. The new film, as usual made by Martin Pope and Michael Rose, combines Donaldson’s pleasing rhymes and likeable characters with a story diverting enough to hold the grown-ups’ attention after a proper lunch. Superworm is a short book, written almost entirely in rhyming couplets, but here it is deftly expanded to last 25 minutes without losing its appeal. Other adaptations might be tempted to add lots of dialogue,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Love Actually fans discover ‘comically bad’ deleted airport scene

With each Christmas comes the annual viewing (or for some people multiple viewings) of the festive rom-com Love Actually, and every year new bits of trivia emerge.Richard Curtis’s 2003 film is a favourite for many looking for entertainment over the holidays, with its all-star cast including Emma Thompson, Kiera Knightley, Bill Nighy, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and the late Alan Rickman.This Christmas, a deleted scene has made its way back into the rounds on social media, having first emerged around 2013. In an interview, director Curtis explains that Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s character Sam was originally written as a...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Tragedy of Macbeth review: Joel Coen keeps with tradition in his first solo venture

Dir: Joel Coen. Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson. 15, 105 minutesA flock of ravens circle over Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth. They’re a literal manifestation of the avian imagery Shakespeare summons in his play, the raven in particular a harbinger of ill fate. In Coen’s adaptation, the ravens represent the ever-watchful eyes of the Weïrd Sisters, who we first stumble across as one lonely crone, played by theatre veteran Kathryn Hunter. Her knotted body grows in stature as she delivers her prophecy – that Macbeth will be king...
MOVIES
The Independent

Love Actually: What happens to Harry and Karen after the film ends?

Love Actually is back on our TV screens for Christmas, and it has reminded us of something we learned about the film back in 2015.Director Richard Curtis’ wife – scriptwriter, author and broadcaster Emma Freud – live-tweeted a midnight screening of the film she was watching with her family.By doing so, she revealed a lot of detail about the film that viewers probably won’t have known before.One of those revelations was what happens to Karen and Harry, played by Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman, after the film ended.In the film, the audience can only watch on as...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose from ‘West Side Story’ Begins to Pull Away with the Critics’ Groups

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy