NBA

NBA 'preparing contingencies' in case of Christmas Day postponements

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
The Utah Jazz mascot Jazz Bear delivers gifts to fans. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

There are currently no NBA games scheduled for Christmas Eve on Friday. There are five tilts slated for Christmas Day on Saturday, all of them on national broadcasts.

The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) and New York Knicks (13-17) are supposed to get things started at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the Boston Celtics (15-16) and Milwaukee Bucks (19-13) at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A matchup between the two top teams in basketball — the Golden State Warriors (25-6) and Phoenix Suns (24-5) — is tentatively at 5 p.m. ET, while the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) and Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) are slated for 8 p.m. ET. The quintuple-header finale will be the Dallas Mavericks (14-15) and Utah Jazz (21-9) at 10:30 p.m. ET.

