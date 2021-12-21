ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s family is growing

By Alexandra Hurtado
 4 days ago
The Bidens are welcoming new members to their family! The first couple introduced on Monday their new German Shepherd puppy named Commander. Come 2022, the adorable pup, who was a birthday gift to the president, will have another fury friend at the White House.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, told CNN that a cat will be joining the Bidens in January. Earlier this year, the first lady confirmed to TODAY’s Craig Melvin that they were adopting a cat. “She is waiting in the wings,” Dr. Biden said at the time.

Commander’s arrival comes months after the death of the president and first lady’s 13-year-old dog Champ. The first dog died back in June. “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” the first couple said in a joint statement. “Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub.”

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us. He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden,” their statement continued. “In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware. In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”

While the president and first lady have another German Shepherd named Major, Commander won’t be playing with him at the White House. According to The New York Times, Dr. Biden’s press secretary said that Major would be living at another house. “After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists and veterinarians, the first family has decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,” Michael said in a statement. “This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts.”

E-Man
2d ago

We need to investigate Joe Biden whole family just like these democrat politicians did to Trump. And they found nothing after 6 years +.

FoxtrotJulietBravo
1d ago

It’s kind of funny how he married his babysitter and now she’s back to taking care of him and his poopy pants, talk about full circle 😂

Kamalas Krash
1d ago

I bet her ex husband Is glad joe broke up his home. Hunter is just like his daddy, ask the wife of the dead sons about it. Or maybe Joe’s daughter, even she got the hair sniffer treatment.

