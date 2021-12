Olney Theatre Center’s Beauty and the Beast has garnered national attention since it opened in November, largely due to the innovative nature of the production and the casting of the lead roles. Evan Ruggiero, a performer who lost a leg to cancer as a young adult, plays the Beast. Jade Jones, a self-described queer, plus-sized Black woman, plays Belle. These casting choices have attracted the attention of media outlets including MSNBC and People Magazine. A video of Jade singing “Home,” Belle’s solo number from the show, has gone viral. Marcia Milgrom Dodge directs the production. I spoke to Dodge last week about her approach to the show and asked why she thinks it is resonating so deeply with audiences.

