Pomona College mandates COVID-19 booster shots to return to campus

Pomona College. | Pic by Adam Jones via Flickr ( CC BY 2.0 )

Students, faculty and staff at Pomona College will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to return to campus for the upcoming semester, the school announced Monday.

According to a message sent to the college community, campus officials said all eligible students, faculty and staff should receive a booster no later than Jan. 18. People not yet eligible for a booster must get one within seven days of becoming available.

“As we wish all of you a joyful and restorative break, we are also preparing for the new challenges posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and are working to do everything possible to create conditions for a safe and successful spring semester,” according to the message from college President G. Gabrielle Starr and other administrators.

“We need your help to stay on course. The scientific data shows significant benefits associated with the available booster vaccines. Whether you are a student, staff or faculty member, please get your COVID-19 booster right when you become eligible.”

Officials said they would provide details on medical and religious exemption requests in early January.