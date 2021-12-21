Temperatures to drop with chance of accumulating snow this weekend

Gig Harbor snow Light snow fell in Gig Harbor on Monday, Dec. 20 2021. (Tim Stansfield Church)

SEATTLE — As temperatures are forecast to drop later this week, there’s the chance for some accumulating snow over Christmas weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Cascades from Tuesday night through Wednesday for another 6 to 12 inches of snow. It will stay breezy and wet through the day Wednesday with temperatures in the upper-40s.

On Thursday, there will be scattered showers of mainly rain with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

On Friday, it will cool off a bit more with scattered rain and maybe some wet snow or mixed showers. Friday night, more cool air comes in giving us a better chance for some accumulating snow into Christmas Day.

“Amounts and locations are still up in the air at this point, but I do think some snow is looking more and more likely. Temps will cool into the upper-30s only,” KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard said.

Sunday will be cooler still, as cold and breezy north wind continues through the Fraser River, with temperatures only topping out at around freezing.

“Anything that falls will fall as snow. The tricky thing in this kind of a pattern is will there be any moisture left once that cold and dry air comes in? It’s still early, but we know for sure it will be very cold into at least early next week with highs only getting to the low-30s along with overnight lows in the 20s. We also know there is an increasingly likely chance of some snow this weekend,” said Allard.

