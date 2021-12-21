Sioux Falls creating outdoor ice rinks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is preparing to add an icy option to its list of winter activities.

A Sioux Falls tradition will soon return to a frozen park near you.

“Our ice rinks are definitely a mainstay for recreation in Sioux Falls and something we’ve put a lot of time and effort into,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

Parks & Recreation is in the process of creating six outdoor ice rinks, including here at McKennan Park, and leaning heavily on Mother Nature.

“We’ve got crews that are making ice overnight and crews that are making ice during the day and really it’s all dependent on weather. We need temperatures below 28-degrees so that we can make ice,” Mieras said.

Crews are working day and night to complete the rinks with three crews covering two rinks each per shift.

“It’s cold, hard work that they’re out there doing and definitely appreciate their efforts. They’re very good at it, there’s a bit of a science to it, it’s kind of poetry in motion watching them get this layer of ice down,” Mieras said.

Mieras says people are eager to hit the ice. Some already have.

“I can already tell by the skate marks that are already in the ice from people that have their own skates even before the warming houses are open. Definitely something that people enjoy and use even before we’re officially open,” Mieras said.

As for the official opening date.

“I would hope to have them open early next week. Again, the weather this week is going to really dictate that for us, but really hope for early next week that we can have the warming houses open and people skating,” Mieras said.

Parks & Rec is hosting its 34th annual Frosty Frolics January 7th through the 9th. The event includes free skate rental at the outdoor rinks.

