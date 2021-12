Christmas reminds us that it is truly more blessed to give than to receive, but there are some items, such as a potted Amaryllis bulb, that are difficult to give away. Yes, a potted Amaryllis bulb with stems bearing the promise of flamboyant flowers solves the gift-giving dilemma for the gardeners on one’s list, yet in spite of the aforementioned, wise old adage about giving, it is usually with reluctance and with a touch of regret that these exotic plants are given away. As Juliet might say, when it comes to giving away an Amaryllis, “parting is such sweet sorrow.”

