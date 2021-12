Friday marked 19 years to the day since Laci Peterson disappeared from the Modesto, California, home she shared with her husband, Scott. Nearly two decades later, Laci’s remains – and those of the couple’s unborn son, Connor – have been found, and Scott is behind bars for their deaths. Earlier this month, after years of battling the courts over his jail terms – he was sentenced to death nearly 17 years ago – a California judge re-sentenced Scott Peterson to life in prison without parole.

