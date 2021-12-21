ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Crews contain structure fire, large gas line rupture in Windsor

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ADPF_0dSlQJag00

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue said firefighters, UCHealth, and Xcel gas emergency response crews are at the scene of a structure fire and large gas line rupture.

It happened before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 5600 block of Shadow Creek Drive.

Colorado’s COVID-19 rates continue to drop ahead of Christmas; see where every county stands

Xcel gas emergency response crews are working to get the gas line shut down, WSFR said.

Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue later posted there were no injuries. The fire was put out before 11:45 p.m. when Sky FOX was able to get over the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Windsor, CO
City
Denver, CO
Windsor, CO
Accidents
Windsor, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Weather#Accident#Kdvr#Wsfr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy