Crews contain structure fire, large gas line rupture in Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue said firefighters, UCHealth, and Xcel gas emergency response crews are at the scene of a structure fire and large gas line rupture.

It happened before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 5600 block of Shadow Creek Drive.

Xcel gas emergency response crews are working to get the gas line shut down, WSFR said.

Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue later posted there were no injuries. The fire was put out before 11:45 p.m. when Sky FOX was able to get over the scene.

