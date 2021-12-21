ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Convicted Arsonist Named Acting Chief of Illinois Fire Department

By Justin Rohrlich
 4 days ago
An Illinois man who pleaded guilty to torching a vacant home and a high school in 1998 is now running the Prairie Du Pont Volunteer Fire Department in...

New Jersey Settles Families’ Claims Over COVID Deaths in Veterans Homes for $52.9M

New Jersey officials agreed to pay just under $53 million to the families of residents of the state’s military veterans homes who died in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The settlement will be distributed to the families of 119 residents who lived at the Menlo Park and Paramus Veterans Memorial Homes. An administration official told NJ.com said that each family will receive approximately $445,000, with exact amounts to be determined in future arbitration proceedings. The New Jersey Department of Health has acknowledged that nearly 200 residents at the two facilities, totaling more than one-third of the total patient population, died of COVID-19 complications in 2020. $52,955,000, due to be paid out by July 30, will settle claims that the homes’ managers made “gross departures from the standards of nursing care and infection control,” according to one of the cases filed, including not requiring staffers to wear masks or gloves, and allowing residents being allowed to gather in common areas despite the detection of new infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gary Lee Sampson, Convicted Serial Killer, Dies in Prison Hospital at 62

Gary Lee Sampson, the drifter and admitted spree killer who was sentenced to death after brutally murdering three men in 2001, died in custody earlier this week, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Thursday. He was 62. The bureau said that Sampson had died at a medical center for federal prisoners in Springfield, Missouri. He had been awaiting the result of the most recent appeal of his sentence, according to records. The appeal had been made to overturn a second death sentence, issued in 2017 after his 2003 sentence was set aside when it was revealed a juror had lied during selection. In 2017, a judge declined Sampson’s motion to toss his death sentence, commenting that Sampson “brutally and incomprehensibly murdered Philip McCloskey, Jonathan Rizzo, and Robert Whitney” and that he had to face “the ultimate, irreversible punishment” for his crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
79-Year-Old Unabomber Moved to Prison Medical Facility

The man known as the ‘Unabomber’ has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina known for treating inmates with significant health problems, according to The Washington Post. Ted Kaczynski, 79, had previously spent more than two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado, where he was serving multiple life sentences for killing three people and injuring many more in an extended campaign of mail bombings that stretched on for 17 years. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Kaczynski was transferred to FMC Butner, the medical facility, on Dec. 14, but declined to provide details on his condition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
