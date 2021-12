Get to know some current programs that you can watch in reruns on Netflix-like services or even YouTube, with which you can binge watching and learn at the same time. This reality is the American version of Dragon's Den , a Canadian program transmitted by the BBC which was based on a Japanese show. Shark Tank is about a group of investors (known as “sharks” or sharks) to whom various entrepreneurs show their projects in search of financing. This program is a "must" for all those who are looking for investors to start or grow their company, from which they will learn what to say to attract their attention, as well as the main mistakes that entrepreneurs make when presenting their business ideas . The Mexican version is broadcast by Canal Sony on cable.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 HOURS AGO