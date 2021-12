Electric truck maker Nikola (NKLA) is enjoying some tailwinds, after announcing it delivered the first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) pilot trucks to a port trucking company in California. In addition, the company noted on Twitter (TWTR) more deliveries are to come. As a result, the shares broke through overhead pressure at the 20-day moving average, which had been in place since mid-November. The security has had a rough go on the charts this year, briefly breaching a floor at the $9 level to log a Dec. 17 all-time low of $8.86. Year-to-date, NKLA is down 27.8%.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO