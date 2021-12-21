Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack welcomes National Guard help to combat COVID surge

I hope you all are getting into the holiday spirit! I am looking forward to spending Christmas tomorrow with my family, and wish you all a happy and healthy holiday as well. As we head deeper into the winter months, it is clear that COVID-19 is not going away, as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout Massachusetts and our country. Vaccines and boosters are widely available and have proven to be extremely effective at preventing serious disease. I encourage you to get vaccinated, if you have not done so already. Testing is also critically important if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19. I know that many are facing challenges in finding tests and I will continue to push for increased testing resources from the state. You can find vaccine locations at vaxfinder.mass.gov and testing sites at mass.gov/covid-19-testing.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO