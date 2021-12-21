ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack welcomes National Guard help to combat COVID surge

By Peter Goonan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Health president and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said Tuesday he welcomes the activation of the Massachusetts National Guard by Gov. Charlie Baker to assist in combatting a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Baker announced new steps to combat the pandemic, including the activation of...

www.masslive.com

Holyoke distributing COVID-19 home tests, kits going fast

HOLYOKE — The city of Holyoke secured over 25,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits from the state. All Holyoke Public School students got kits, and several organizations are making them available to residents. The iHealth Labs OTC Rapid Antigen Test kits are going fast at some Holyoke locations. Jesus...
HOLYOKE, MA
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
John Velis: Get the vax, celebrate the holiday, support refugees (Viewpoint)

I hope you all are getting into the holiday spirit! I am looking forward to spending Christmas tomorrow with my family, and wish you all a happy and healthy holiday as well. As we head deeper into the winter months, it is clear that COVID-19 is not going away, as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout Massachusetts and our country. Vaccines and boosters are widely available and have proven to be extremely effective at preventing serious disease. I encourage you to get vaccinated, if you have not done so already. Testing is also critically important if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19. I know that many are facing challenges in finding tests and I will continue to push for increased testing resources from the state. You can find vaccine locations at vaxfinder.mass.gov and testing sites at mass.gov/covid-19-testing.
WESTFIELD, MA
New research from UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester shows ‘encouraging’ results that could slow progression of ALS

New research developed from studies at UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester has the potential to revolutionize treatment options for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In research published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, Dr. Robert H. Brown Jr., Jonathan Watts, Ph.D., and others at UMass Chan report how...
WORCESTER, MA
Person
Charlie Baker
Pro-vaccine arguments don’t apply to COVID jabs (Letter)

Is this latest mask mandate primarily about “the science” of masks and stopping the spread of COVID-19? I don’t believe it is. I’m convinced it’s about increasing the vaccination rate in Westfield. The Board of Health is not pleased with our 56% vaccination rate, and they’re doing all they can to change that. Here is my evidence for this assertion.
WESTFIELD, MA
Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield law enforcement team up to provide 200 meals to families in need of Christmas dinner

Springfield teamed up on Wednesday to provide 200 Christmas meals to families in need. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno joined Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Retired Massachusetts State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi in their tradition of helping feed community members during the holidays. “As this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New COVID cases climb to 8,576 students, 1,544 staff members in Massachusetts public schools over last week

Massachusetts education officials have reported new cases of COVID-19 detected among 8,576 public school students and 1,544 staff members from Dec. 16 to 22. With about 920,000 students enrolled and roughly 140,000 staff members working in public school buildings, the rate of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 0.93% among students and 1.10% among staffers, according to a report from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
