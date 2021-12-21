ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bernie Sanders says he will pay for a poll that proves West Virginians support Build Back Better

By John Lynch
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

( WTRF ) Senator Bernie Sanders said Sunday night that he would pay for a poll in West Virginia that would prove to the public that most West Virginians would support the Build Back Better plan.

Sen. Manchin thumbs down on relief package endangers child tax credit program for many in Mountain State

Sanders made the claim on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday,

“OK, why don’t you do a poll? At CNN, do a poll,” he said. “And you ask the people of West Virginia whether or not they want to lower the cost of prescription drugs. You ask them whether they want to expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and eyeglasses. You ask whether they want to continue that $300 payment to help working parents in these very difficult times bring up their kids with dignity. Ask them if they want to deal with climate change. On all of those issues, I suspect people of West Virginia, like every other state in this country, will say, yes, do the right thing for working families.”

D.C., Montgomery County schools update COVID plans ahead of winter break

Sanders continued, “I told Manchin, by the way, I’ll pay for the damn poll in West Virginia on those issues, see how the people of West Virginia feel,”

Senator Manchin said he could not support the Build Back Better plan on Sunday.

“If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” Manchin said. “And I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation.”

The Build Back Better plan was passed by the House in November.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Related
WDVM 25

Frederick County Public Schools update community on COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to health experts, although Frederick County has high vaccination rates, the area has a high transmission rate. As cases continue to rise, FCPS shared a message with the community explaining how they are responding to the situation. Just like we have since March 2020, we are in constant communication […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

Congressman alleges West Virginia Senator ‘doesn’t care about Black people’ and ‘women’

A Congressman from New York joined others in giving their opinion of Senator Joe Manchin after he decided not to vote for the Build Back Better package. Representative Jamaal Bowman (D., NY) was on CNN, saying he was “tremendously frustrated” and “infuriated” and that Manchin doesn’t care about a variety of people in the United States. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor says nobody can understand the Democratic party

On Wednesday, West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice was ‘Fox News Primetime‘ where he discussed Senator Joe Manchin switching parties and Bette Midler. Bette Midler calls West Virginia illiterate and poor in response to Manchin “The party that he (Manchin) is in now nobody can understand. I mean, that’s all there is to it,” he said. […]
BUSINESS
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Washington Dc#State Of West Virginia#Build Back Better#West Virginians#Wtrf#Mountain State Sanders#Cnn#State Of The Union#Medicare#Covid#House#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Growing number of Republican lawmakers beckon Manchin to switch parties: ‘We’d welcome him’

A growing roster of Republican lawmakers are encouraging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to consider crossing the aisle permanently to join the GOP. Some left-wing Democrats are imploring the moderate Manchin to leave the party following his opposition to President Biden's $1.8 trillion Build Back Better spending package, but the senator has not publicly expressed an intention of defecting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WSAZ

Manchin decision could cost W.Va. families hundreds per month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia families are set to lose hundreds of dollars per month starting in January after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., decided not to support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) legislation. That bill includes the expansion of the current Child Tax Credit (CTC) that...
CHARLESTON, WV
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

