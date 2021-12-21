ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Why Martha Stewart's Post About A Soda Machine Has Instagram Arguing

By Lauren Cahn
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1999, linguistics professor Deborah Tannen published a book called "The Argument Culture," exploring the adversarial nature of American discourse (via Penguin Random House). Of course, that was long before the advent of social media, which has become something of a soapbox for anyone with an opinion — on literally anything....

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Martha Stewart is off the market. The business mogul is currently in a relationship, though she wouldn’t reveal any additional details during her Thursday night interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” as reported by People. “No,” she told host Andy Cohen, before clarifying, “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes,...
CELEBRITIES
ABC 4

The most glamorous baby bump and Martha Stewart holiday party advice

On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don’t Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back. The Hunger Games star previously put her baby bump on display last month at an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for the forthcoming film, which debuts in select theaters on Dec. 10 and hits Netflix on Dec. 24.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Christmas Gift For Her Granddaughter Raises Concerns

Martha Stewart is dealing with some critics after an Instagram post that she no doubt intended to be heartwarming somewhat backfired. Alongside a picture of a collection of makeup that any cosmetologist would covet, Stewart posted the caption, "Granddaughter Jude is getting a real makeup kit for Christmas." However, Stewart...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Deborah Tannen
Mashed

Why Martha Stewart's Party Outfit Is Receiving Some Backlash Online

Martha Stewart may be known for her chops in the kitchen and her multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand, but she's also no stranger to fashion. In fact, Martha Stewart started her career as a model. Stewart has had her own fashion lines over the years, featuring everything from shoes, to short-sleeved puff jackets (via Martha.com), but after posting a recent photo on Instagram, the star is facing backlash for her choice of outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Martha Stewart Reveals Nativity Scene She Crafted in Prison

Earlier this week, retail businesswoman, writer, and television personality Martha Stewart took to TikTok to share details about the Nativity Scene she crafted while in prison. “You’ll never guess where I made this nativity scene,” Martha Stewart declared in the video. “Get ready for a storytime.”. You’ll...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Gorgeous Chocolate & Vanilla Pudding Cake Is a Mouthwatering Make-Ahead Holiday Dessert

‘Tis the season for freshly baked snickerdoodle cookies and red- and green-frosted cupcakes and cakes. But in Martha Stewart‘s world, the holiday season is also the perfect time to showcase a mouthwatering three-layer black-and-white chocolate cake boasting a thick, luscious layer of milk-chocolate pudding. And the best part of the cake recipe is it’s a multitasker’s dream: It can (and should be!) be made in advance — which is especially ideal the week of Christmas when the days feel particularly short and the to-do only continues to grow by the minute.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Sparkling Water#American#Penguin Random House#Keeper Of Peacocks#Sodastream#Middle Eastern#Isreali
Glamour

What Martha Stewart Is Buying This Holiday Season: Bourbon, Puffer Vests, and a Trip to Antartica

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there’s something we can all agree on, it’s that there is only one Martha Stewart. The lifestyle icon—who, by the way, was a 1961 Glamour College Woman of the Year—is the picture of success, which is why she was a perfect choice to speak at Shopify’s holiday party in New York City. The event, which took place at Shopify NY, celebrated up-and-coming entrepreneurs, a group Stewart herself continues to champion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Martha Stewart’s net worth in 2021

Martha Stewart is a well-known businesswoman, writer, and television personality. She has been in the business for more than 50 years where she produced numerous books, tv shows, and retail businesses. In this article, we will take a look at her career and Martha Stewart’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
iheartcats.com

Martha Stewart’s Greenhouse Cat Takes Lovely Stroll With Peacock Friend

Here’s a surprise. One of Martha Stewart’s cats is buddies with one of her peacocks. It’s an unlikely friendship. As unexpected as a home-innovating genius and a lyrical rap master becoming tight buddies. But with both Stewart and Snoop being intelligent, creative, and sublimely savvy at business, it’s a friendship that makes sense when you think about it. Just like kitty cat Blackie Stewart and his new peacock acquaintance.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Instagram Is In Love With Michael Symon's Adorable Kitchen Assistant

There's nothing like the holidays to put the spotlight on family, and Instagram loves how Michael Symon is spending time with his. Symon is not only the newly minted throwdown king, having been anointed by none other than the OG, Bobby Flay, who is producing the new "Throwdown with Michael Symon," but he is also a dad and a grandfather. And during his downtime, Symon likes to spend time cooking with his favorite little assistant in his home kitchen. This assistant happens to be his son Kyle's daughter, and the internet is loving this grandfather-granddaughter duo.
INTERNET
hunker.com

Martha Stewart's Clever Trick for Replacing Holiday Cookie Trays

The ultimate authority on all things food and festivities, Martha Stewart, has shared a creative way to display your holiday cookies this year on TikTok. In the video, Martha says that she makes a cookie tree every Christmas, and this year she's going the peppermint route. In particular, she made peppermint sugar cookies and dangled them from a small goose feather tree along with candy canes and ornaments.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

What Martha Stewart Does With Her Leftover Candy Canes

If you're at all into cooking and entertaining, chances are you're familiar with Martha Stewart, an OG food celebrity and hostessing expert whose career-sharing recipes, lifestyle tips, and "good [things]" (via AZ Quotes) launched in 1990, when Stewart was 49-years-old and recently divorced, with the publication of the first issue of her long-running magazine Martha Stewart Living (via her official website). Ever since then, she's been holding forth on how to make sophisticated but approachable food, advising on which kitchen items to keep on hand in the pantry or freezer, and hosting series ranging from PBS's "Martha Stewart's Cooking School" (via PBS) to "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" with unlikely co-host Snoop Dogg.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

5 Timeless Holiday Entertaining Tips from Martha Stewart

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Martha Stewart knows how to host a good party—and she knows that starts with good wine. Joined by master sommelier Ferdinando Mucerino, Stewart led a tasting of wines from Martha Stewart Wine Co., pairing each glass with an extravagant spread of cheeses and snacks. During the event, which was held for American Express Card Members in partnership with Resy, Stewart sounded off on pairing, serving, and etiquette tips for holiday gatherings. Here are the best things we learned.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Scrabble Slippers to Martha Stewart's Jail Art

At this point in the holiday season, the gelt has been eaten, the eggnog pours liberally, and we’ve loaded you up on incredible, affordable White Elephant gifts that walk a fine line between erudite and deranged (blow a kiss to Long Furby?). But we’ve still got a few tricks up our feisty little Santa boots, because the week’s best drops and collaborations have us smashing that order button, yet again, in the name of all that is holy, from Carhartt to Crocs, to really good skin care bundles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

If You’re Tired Of Holiday Cooking, Martha Stewart’s 30-Minute Pasta With Shrimp & Greens Is For You

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are a time for gathering, listening to music, shopping, wrapping presents, and cooking. Oh, the cooking. We’ve baked hundreds of cookies, have our Christmas and New Year’s menus planned down to the last detail, and still have flashbacks to all of the dishes we had to wash on Thanksgiving, so what we’re really looking for right now is fast and easy dinner recipes that won’t add a ton of work to our already packed culinary to-do lists. Martha Stewart’s 30-minute shrimp pasta recipe hits the nail on the head, as it’s fast, delicious, and unexpectedly packed with greens that will help keep us fueled until January. Leave it to Stewart, who knows how to do (almost) everything – she even wrote the book on it.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

76K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy