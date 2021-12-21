ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

CISO Boot Camp 2022

chimecentral.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CHIME/AEHIS Healthcare CISO Boot Camp is an intensive three and one-half day education program taught by a faculty of healthcare security thought leaders. Combining presentations, small group discussions, case studies and interactive problem...

chimecentral.org

Comments / 0

Related
unc.edu

Online Data Analytics Boot Camp

In the Data Analytics Boot Camp at UNC-Chapel Hill, you’ll gain comprehensive, hands-on experience analyzing big data and turning it into clear insights. You can learn data analytics online part time in 24 weeks while maintaining your existing obligations. The program is fully online and offers project-based learning, live...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

Online Technology Project Management Boot Camp

In the Technology Project Management Boot Camp at UNC-Chapel Hill, you’ll develop technical fluency and an understanding of software development so that you can lead technology projects in any industry. You can complete your project management training part time in 18 weeks and acquire the skills to sit for...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

ONLINE DIGITAL MARKETING BOOT CAMP

In the Digital Marketing Boot Camp at UNC-Chapel Hill, you’ll gain multidisciplinary training in marketing strategy, campaign development, digital advertising and modern tools in site analytics and reporting. You can complete your digital marketing training part time in 18 weeks while maintaining your existing obligations. The program is fully...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
miamitimesonline.com

Minority business owners benefit from boot camp

Three Haitian American small-business owners who have struggled throughout the pandemic received a bit of relief in the form of $2,000 checks, after participating in the Miami Small Business Boot Camp sponsored by Bank of America in collaboration with Florida International University's StartUP program. Rose Jean owns T-Shirt Mayhem Corp,...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boot Camp#Aehis Healthcare#Aehit#Aehia#Affiliates#Chime Foundation#Instill Customer Service
PC Magazine

Launch Your IT Career With This Discounted Certification Boot Camp

Even the simplest information technology work requires patience and a set of skills that need constantly updating to keep up with the latest software features or cybersecurity threat. Which is why employers don't just want blank slates operating their IT desks, they need dedicated workers who enter the fray fully trained—with certifications.
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

Profiles in Leadership: Anahi Santiago, CISO, ChristianaCare

No question, the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for healthcare professionals. But it also has brought new opportunities for IT and security leaders to exercise unprecedented influence on healthcare enablement. Anahi Santiago, CISO of ChristianaCare, discusses this enormous responsibility. In an interview with Information Security Media Group as part of...
BUSINESS
Dark Reading

Log4j: A CISO's Practical Advice

You've probably already read a ton of solid technical analysis about the Log4j vulnerability. But that's not this post. Instead, this post is meant to provide some perspective from decades spent in CISO roles, and from many days now of peer conversations with other CISOs and CIOs — the same types of conversations that happen anytime something happens like Log4j or SolarWinds, or take your pick of security incidents with significant blast radius, impact, and longer-term concern.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
BlogHer

A Look into Employee Resource Groups

If implemented the right way, ERGs can empower employees and create sustainable change for organizations. Diversity, equity, and inclusion have been a part of company culture for decades, but after the social reckoning of 2020, DE&I efforts are finally taking a front seat for many companies as they begin to work towards an inclusive work environment for all employees. One way that companies are doing this is with employee resource groups (ERGs). ERGs, also known as affinity groups and business resource groups, are voluntary, employee-led groups formed around employees and allies with shared characteristics, life experiences, and common bonds. ERGs can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
chimecentral.org

CIO Boot Camp™ 2022

Come to Boot Camp, they said. It’ll be fun, they said. The Healthcare CIO Boot Camp™ is an intensive three and one-half day education program taught by a faculty of healthcare CIO thought leaders. Combining presentations, small group discussions, case studies and interactive problem solving, participants learn the real-world skills necessary to become a successful healthcare CIO.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy