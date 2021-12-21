ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

5 Frederick County, Md. students to be pages for 2022 Maryland General Assembly

By Makea Luzader
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaDGp_0dSlMdca00

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Five Frederick County high school seniors will be serving as pages for the Maryland General Assembly during the 2022 legislative season.

“Serving as a legislative page is a unique opportunity for students to learn about the legislative process in Maryland. Apportionment of pages, by county, is based on the census taken at the beginning of each decade,” a release from Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) said.

D.C., Montgomery County schools update COVID plans ahead of winter break

Jeanelle Agyem from Urbana High, Denver Nia Brown from Gov. Thomas Johnson High, Chloe Byrd from Linganore High and Natalie Ogiba and Gabriel Rosella from Oakdale High will be serving as pages.

FCPS provided a release with each of the students’ experience and backgrounds:

Jeanelle Agyem serves as lieutenant governor and co-president of the Maryland Youth and Government program. She is secretary for both the Health Occupations Students of America club and the Urbana High debate team. She also serves as president of the National French Honor Society.

Denver Nia Brown is president of the Western Maryland chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Inc., a group focusing on issues faced by teens. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Government Association.

Chloe Byrd is a member of the National Honor Society and the National English Honor Society. She is a section leader for the Linganore High marching band. She is also a second-degree Black Belt in Taijutsu.

Natalie Ogiba is a dedicated Girl Scouts of the United States member. She is a recipient of the Girl Scout Silver Award for a project on sexual harassment in schools. She is also a member of the Spanish Honor Society.

Gabriel Rosella is heavily involved with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a camp counselor and earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He also serves as lead prosecutor on the Oakdale High Mock Trial team and is a member of the school’s Start Up Frederick program.

