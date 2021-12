The state Department of Health and Social Services is considering transitioning away from daily COVID-19 case counts and toward reporting weekly trends. For much of the pandemic, state health officials have reported daily COVID-19 statistics for communities throughout the state. Earlier this month, the department cut reporting down to three times a week. And soon the numbers will only be reported once a week. Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, said epidemiologists see more benefit in weekly and monthly reporting.

5 DAYS AGO