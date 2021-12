Market indexes raced into the close this Tuesday — for the first time in quite a while; lately, we’ve been seeing market activity cancelled out to the lower side of daily trading going into the closing bell. The Dow blue chips gained +561 points, +1.61% on the day, while the S&P 500 performed even better: +1.78%. The Nasdaq enjoyed its best trading day since the earliest days of this month: +360 points or +2.40%. The small-cap Russell 2000 outperformed its peers, +2.95% in the regular session.

