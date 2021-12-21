ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aldon Smith DUI Arrest, Prosecutors Say He Had Weed In Pocket & Empty Booze Bottles

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

10:02 AM PT — Smith appeared in court on Tuesday and pled not guilty to all charges. At the hearing, the judge ordered Smith must wear an alcohol detection device as part of the terms of his release from custody. Smith is due back in court in January....

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

ALDON SMITH ARRESTED AGAIN … Booked On Felony DUI Causing Injury Charge

“Aldon Smith is in trouble with the law once again … TMZ Sports has learned the NFL star was arrested on Monday and booked on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. Details surrounding the arrest are unclear — we’re working on it — but records show Smith was booked into a Northern California jail at 7:38 PM on Monday night.
NFL
Marin Independent Journal

Ex-49ers, Raiders star Aldon Smith pleads not guilty to DUI in San Mateo Co. court

Aldon Smith has found himself in trouble with the law once again. The former 49ers defensive end pleaded not guilty Tuesday following a DUI arrest earlier this month following a crash on an I-280 off-ramp in Redwood City. Smith, 32, was arrested on the afternoon of Dec. 6 after allegedly...
NFL
Yardbarker

Aldon Smith tried to bribe driver prior to DUI

Aldon Smith was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into another car, and police say the former San Francisco 49ers star tried to pay his way out of trouble. Smith was charged with driving while under the influence and DUI causing injury following a two-car accident...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Booze#Dui Arrest#District Attorneys Office#Da
sheltonherald.com

California prosecutors warn of surge in deadly DUI crashes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in seven California counties warned Wednesday that they are seeing a rapid rise in deadly DUI crashes just as people begin socializing for the holidays and planning New Year's Eve outings. Traffic fatalities jumped 15% statewide, comparing the most recent statistics for October to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sky21.com

GSP Arrests Summerville Resident for DUI

The Georgia State Patrol arrested a Summerville man after a short chase on Sunday evening. According to reports from local law enforcement Jeremy Max Treadaway left a residence after causing a domestic disturbance and was reported as being highly intoxicated. Chattooga 911 put out a “be on the lookout” for Treadaway.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire on a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the suspect engaged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy