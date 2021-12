Sloppy Joes are a true crowd-pleaser. Parents love the messy sandwich just as much as their younger ones, and not just for the bold sentimental flavors. Even if the sandwiches are made from scratch, the recipe takes only about 20 minutes to whip together, according to The Chunky Chef. And, if a pre-made Sloppy Joe seasoning packet or a can of Manwich is on your shortlist of ingredients, then that cooking time can likely be cut right in half. The sandwich has been winning the hearts of Americans for eons, but The Takeout reveals that one theory behind the story of Sloppy Joes actually traces back to Havana, Cuba.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO