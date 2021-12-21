ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baked by Melissa's delicious mini cupcakes are perfect for any occasion — we've bought them for ourselves and as gifts

By Connie Chen
 4 days ago
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission.

  • Nationwide shipping starts at $15.95 on orders with a $20 minimum so you can send these treats to a loved one easily.

When you want to satisfy your sweet tooth and try a bunch of different cool flavors without overloading on sugar, we can't think of a better dessert option than Baked by Melissa. The New York City-based cupcake shop makes delicious bite-sized cupcakes in fun colors like tie-dye, and creative flavors like chocolate chip pancakes.

The now-empire of mini cupcakes was born out of Melissa Ben-Ishay's personal passion for baking and was once simply a pop-up and pickup window in SoHo. Today, there are multiple retail stores, and it ships nationwide to anyone who loves cupcakes.

We've given them to loved ones for birthdays and happily indulged in them ourselves during office celebrations. Since they're so small, it's easy (and fun) to eat a few at a time.

One of its bestsellers and one of the best ways to try Baked by Melissa's greatest hits is the Latest and Greatest cupcake pack. It features 12 different flavors, from a classic red velvet to the one-of-a-kind Midnight Munchies flavor (chocolate cake stuffed with dulce de leche and topped with pretzel icing and potato chip pretzel brittle). There are two cupcakes of each flavor, plus an extra Midnight Munchies cupcake. Some of these flavors rotate depending on the season, there'll always be something new to look forward to.

A few of our favorite Baked by Melissa Original flavors are the signature tie-dye, which is a rainbow cake topped with vanilla icing and rainbow sugar crystals, and the mint cookie, which is a mint cake stuffed with fudge, topped with mint cookies and cream icing, mint cookie butter, and green drizzle. On a standard-sized cupcake, these combinations can sound overwhelming and very filling, but they're just right when packed into a cupcake you can hold with two fingers.

For the truly avid cupcake lover, the site even has a few subscription options, which are sent monthly or quarterly.

From time to time, Baked by Melissa will run free giveaways. In the past, it's given away free 25-packs of cupcakes and included free shipping to sweeten the deal.

These deals typically go quickly, so have your recipient's address information ready when you visit the website. When the company ran a giveaway deal earlier in the year, I redeemed it to send birthday cupcakes to my roommate. They arrived safely and tasted great (from what I heard), and my roommate loved the surprise, so I highly recommend taking advantage of the deals. We'll update this post whenever we hear about the next Baked by Melissa giveaway.

Previously, the brand offered a "cupcake insurance" feature due to nationwide shipping delays. If you ordered the Give Thanks 25-Pack for delivery on Thanksgiving, you were eligible to change the delivery address up to three days before November 26.

