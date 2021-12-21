Goldman sees more volatility ahead, but has a market-beating portfolio of stocks to ride it out

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO