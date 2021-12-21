ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Goldman sees more volatility ahead, but has a market-beating portfolio of stocks to ride it out

By Yun Li, @YunLi626
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolatility is expected to stay elevated into the new year...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
u.today

SHIB Tech Indicator Shows Reversal After Predicting 200% Run, 100% of MATIC Holders in Profit, 706 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The summary of U.Today’s top four articles over the past day is already waiting for you! Stay tuned for the latest crypto news!. Shiba Inu technical indicator shows reversal after predicting 200% run. With the MACD, or Moving Average Convergence Divergence, the technical indicator giving the first warning of...
STOCKS
CNBC

Here are the top-performing technology stocks of 2021

Despite a challenging November and December for tech stocks, a number of companies are still poised to notch triple-digit gains for 2021. Upstart, a developer of technology to spur online lending, has surged more than 250% this year, following the company's IPO this month. The other top performers include semiconductor...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy for 2022

Eli Lilly, Adobe, and Costco are still growing at rates of more than 15%. Plus, all three companies continue to see more opportunities ahead. The one word I would use to describe Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is definitely "unstoppable." In five years, their shares have all risen more than 230%, far exceeding the S&P 500's return of 101%. These companies have continually found ways to grow and expand their businesses, and investors shouldn't expect much to change in the near future.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer's stock market winners and losers for 2021

CNBC's Jim Cramer offered his list of the biggest winners on Wall Street in 2021. The "Mad Money" host on Thursday also shared his biggest disappointments, as markets head into their final trading days of the year. CNBC's Jim Cramer offered his list of the biggest winners on Wall Street...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy