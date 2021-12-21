ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Showtime Releasing 4-Part Docuseries On Bill Cosby On Jan. 30

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From America’s Dad to an accused sexual predator, there will be a new...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

W. Kamau Bell Tackles the Myths and Menace of Bill Cosby in New Docuseries

Comedian W. Kamau Bell will try to contend with the legacy of Bill Cosby in light of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against him in a new four-part docuseries, We Need to Talk About Cosby. The project will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before arriving in full on Showtime Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Angel Vets on Lone Star, Showtime's Cosby Docu and More

A pair of Angel vets are visiting 9-1-1: Lone Star: Julie Benz and Amy Acker will guest-star in separate Season 3 episodes of the Fox drama, TV Insider reports. Benz will appear in the Jan. 3 season premiere as Sadie, an artist and outdoors woman who lives in the cabin next to Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand. Acker, meanwhile, will play Catherine, the chief of staff to the governor of Texas, in a multi-episode arc (beginning with the Feb. 7 installment). Catherine is “somebody who will come into Owen’s orbit,” executive producer Tim Minear tells TV Insider, adding that their dynamic is “super...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Bill Cosby's Career and Downfall to Be Chronicled in New Showtime Show

Bill Cosby may have been freed from prison after three and a half years for sexual assault this year but that doesn't mean the general public have forgiven his sins. The Cosby Show creator and his fall from grace will be the subject of a four-part series set to air soon. The Showtime series titled We Need to Talk About Bill Cosby will examine whether or not it's possible to separate Cosby the artist from Cosby the man.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Trailer: Docuseries Charts the Rise and Fall of ‘America’s Dad’

Showtime Documentary Films has revealed the first footage from “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” a four-part docuseries from Emmy-winning director W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”). The series aims to chart the career rise and personal fall of Bill Cosby, and will first screen at the Sundance Film Festival January 22 before premiering on Showtime Sunday, January 30, at 10 p.m. Et/Pt. All episodes will be available simultaneously. Watch the first trailer below.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
imdb.com

Showtime Documentary Films Announces ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Showtime Documentary Films announced “We Need To Talk About Cosby” will premiere on Jan. 30 at 10 p.m., following its Sundance Film Festival premiere. From Emmy-winning director W. Kamau Bell, the four-part docuseries will take a deep dive into Bill Cosby’s influential career and ultimate downfall — due to accusations of rape, drug facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery and other misconduct by more than 60 women.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ Teaser Trailer: W. Kamau Bell’s Sundance Docuseries Dissects Bill Cosby’s Fall From Grace

The #MeToo movement has made it increasingly difficult to talk about separating the art from the artist. Can you do it? Is it worth trying? And are there varying degrees of misconduct that make it easier for you to support one disgraced artist from another? This is part of the discussion presented in the new Showtime docuseries, “We Need to Talk About Cosby.”
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Showtime’s Latest In-Depth Comedy Doc Will Be W. Kamau Bell’s We Need to Talk About Cosby

Perhaps, as a titular nod to 2011’s We Need To Talk About Kevin, W. Kamau Bell has put together an entire docu-series exploring the mythos of Bill Cosby and the tragic reveal of the monster that he really is. Bell looks to explore how we’re supposed to even move forward with the knowledge that he perpetrated his sex crimes for decades and we wouldn’t believe it because he was proverbially “America’s Dad”, especially if you’re a middle aged black comedian right now.
BELL, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime#Cbs
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Festivus: How Seinfeld’s anti-Christmas celebration of grievance airing and feats of strength became a cult phenomenon

“Many Christmases ago, I went to buy a doll for my son. I reached for the last one they had, but so did another man. As I rained blows upon him, I realised there had to be another way...”And so Festivus came to pass, a secular, anti-commercial alternative to Christmas invented by the irascible Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) in a season nine episode of NBC’s all-conquering sitcom Seinfeld.“The Strike” was first aired on 18 December 1997 and begins with George (Jason Alexander) receiving a greetings card from his father and having to explain its cryptic meaning to a delighted...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gives Ominous Prediction About Rip Living in John Dutton’s Home

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” gave a couple of twists and turns that could go in a several directions as the season concludes. It’s nothing new for “Yellowstone” fans and we have learned to expect the unexpected. Some characters on the show have seemingly not learned that lesson -specifically Rip Wheeler. The big and bad cowboy was caught by surprise when John Dutton asks him and Beth, along with Carter, to move into his lodge. There is plenty of space for all in the humongous lodge, but space is the least of Rip’s concerns. It is easy to tell by Rip’s reaction to John’s question that he’s a bit rattled and unsure. John has been his boss, mentor and father figure for decades and Rip really looks up to John. Is it a bright idea to move into your future father-in-law’s house with your crazy fiancee and an orphaned kid you barely know? Clearly, Rip has reservations about moving into the big house.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, Screenwriter and Iconic American Author, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the screenplays for such films as The Panic in Needle Park and True Confessions, has died. She was 87. Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The Year of Magical Thinking documented her struggle to cope with the sudden 2003 death of Dunne and was adapted as a one-woman Broadway play, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s, Didion’s publisher, Knopf, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 3 Finale Recap: 'Zatima' Fights Back — Grade It!

Every man should be lucky enough to have a woman like Fatima on Tyler Perry’s Sistas in his corner.  Not only did Sis not trip when Zac told her Karen is pregnant during Wednesday’s Season 3 finale, but she asked what all of us have been thinking: How did he know it was his baby? Zac said that Karen would know for sure, based on how far along she was after she saw the doctor soon, and Fatima seemed to relax a little. After all, there is no need to worry when all the facts aren’t available yet. But then Zac said he...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy