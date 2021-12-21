ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Clint Capela: Enters COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Capela was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski...

www.cbssports.com

Gorgui Dieng drawing start for Hawks Wednesday in place of Clint Capela

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Gorgui Dieng is starting on Wednesday versus the Orlando Magic. Dieng is drawing the start at center in place of Clint Capela (protocols). The Hawks are also missing other starters and more on Wednesday, so there should be plenty of opportunities available on offense. Onyeka Okongwu will be Dieng's primary backup.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Trae Young
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Gorgui Dieng
#Hawks#Covid#Health And Safety#Espn
