ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana family mourns loss of three siblings in fatal accident week before Christmas

By Leigh Guidry, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Editor's note: The following contains graphic descriptions.

An online fundraising campaign so far has raised more than $561,000 for a Louisiana family that lost three siblings in a crash one week before Christmas .

The head-on collision killed four people and critically injured two others Friday night in St. Landry Parish, just north of Lafayette, authorities said.

The fatalities included three siblings – Lindy, 20, Christopher, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15 – and the driver of the other vehicle, 54-year-old John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.

Lindy was driving her siblings, their mom and her brother's girlfriend, Marissa, home Friday night from a basketball game in Monroe, according to their older sister Katie Simmons DeRouen.

They were traveling south on Interstate 49 when Lundy was driving north in the southbound lanes and the vehicles struck head-on in the left lane.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two youngest siblings, Kamryn and Christopher, were taken to nearby hospitals where they both later died from their injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Enzt1_0dSlKvTg00
Three siblings from Jeanerette, Louisiana -- Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn Simmons -- were killed in a car wreck a week before Christmas, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $500,000 for the family. Courtesy

Two other passengers in the Simmons' SUV, mother Dawn Simmons and Marissa, were transported to a hospital and were in critical condition over the weekend.

Dawn Simmons remains in the ICU. She underwent a four-hour surgery Sunday afternoon to address her right ankle, broken above the joint, and her fibula, broken in four places, her daughter shared on social media. Simmons' left leg was too swollen to repair at this time, so another surgery is being set, she said.

DeRouen said the doctor called her breaks severe and the surgeries major and that Simmons probably won't walk "like normal" for 10 months to a year, which likely would impact her job as a mail carrier.

'I need to feel like I'm helping in some way'

That's why DeRouen created a GoFundMe online fundraising campaign for her parents. Her father recently retired, she wrote in the campaign's description, describing them as "extremely independent."

DeRouen, the second of nine children of Ray and Dawn Simmons, said on social media that she created and shared the GoFundMe page because she wanted to help and didn't know what else to do. She was at a Christmas party Friday night when her dad called and told her, "Mom got in a wreck. It's not looking good, but she’s stable," she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"I don’t think money can help, but I need to feel like I'm helping in some way," she wrote on Facebook. "I feel so helpless sitting at home. My family is shattered beyond words. Please pray for us. I am so worried for both of my parents."

The massive amount of support shown through the online fundraiser and other efforts has not gone unnoticed.

"The support from our family, friends and community has truly been amazing," DeRouen wrote on Facebook. "It's amazing to see and does bring a small fragment of comfort for a brief moment. Thank you to everyone who has called, texted, messaged and donated. Some moments are hard. Some moments I know I am completely out of tears to cry."

'There are no words'

Dawn Simmons arrived at a Lafayette hospital "very confused with a bleeding spleen, a punctured lung and two broken ankles" as well as a lacerated carotid artery and broken wrists, DeRouen wrote.

DeRouen began trying to locate her siblings she'd known were in the car. None were at this hospital, so the family "called every hospital we could think of to locate them."

What they didn't know was two hospitals had received them as John and Jane Does, not knowing their names. They were located at nearby hospitals, where DeRouen identified them.

"There are no words to describe losing all 3 of the babies of the family. We all have their gifts wrapped under the tree," she wrote.

'It is absolutely gut-wrenching'

DeRouen added perhaps the "absolute hardest part of this entire experience," next to losing her siblings, is yet to come – breaking the news to her mom that "we are no longer 9, but 6."

She said the family is working with one another and with clergy about how to have this conversation.

DeRouen said their parents lived for their children.

"Everything they did in life was for the benefit of their children," she wrote. "We went from our 'big family of 9 kids' to 6 kids in the blink of an eye. I don't know how we will ever move on or recover from this."

The accident remains under investigation.

Follow Leigh Guidry on Twitter: @LeighGGuidry .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana family mourns loss of three siblings in fatal accident week before Christmas

Comments / 17

can’t stand stupid
4d ago

This is my absolute worst nightmare! Prayers to the family that one day they will heal in some small way, I can’t imagine this would be possible in an unimaginable nightmare

Reply(1)
7
Julie C. Lee
4d ago

Many Prayers to you and family! May God provide healing and strength and Peace and we here for you.R.I.P. Precious ones.🙏✌😥💖💐

Reply(1)
10
Karen Retrossi
3d ago

GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY and I Hope GOD Provides some COMFORT to your family. This is a awful tragedy 😢 🙏

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Brother of Louisiana teens killed in fatal crash speaks out

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A fatal accident over the weekend left four people dead including three siblings. Louisiana state police say three siblings were killed by a wrong way driver in a head-on collision on I-49 on their way home from a basketball game in Monroe. “We’re all brand new to this and […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A young Louisiana couple is dead following a crash over the weekend in east Texas. Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a crash that happened right before 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 just south of Carthage. Hunter was a student at Louisiana Missionary Baptist Institute & Seminary.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Lafayette, LA
Basketball
City
Monroe, LA
Lafayette, LA
Accidents
City
Lafayette, LA
WDSU

'It's something I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy': brother of 3 siblings killed in car crash speaks

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish that claimed the lives of three siblings. Police said the initial investigation revealed 54-year-old John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia, was driving a pickup truck in the wrong direction on Interstate 49 when he crashed into 20-year-old Lindy Simmons and her family head-on.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lundy
ktbb.com

Three fatal weekend accidents in East Texas, four dead

EAST TEXAS — DPS reports four deaths in three separate weekend highway accidents in East Texas. On FM 1651 in Van Zandt County Saturday morning, a preliminary report indicates one driver recognized another driver as an acquaintance and swerved over the center stripe towards the second vehicle in an attempt to scare her. The vehicles collided, killing the second driver, 18-year-old Taylor L. Raper of Canton. According to our news partner KETK, the first driver, 17-year-old Alfonso Medina of Canton, has been charged with manslaughter and providing a false statement to a law enforcement officer. His bonds total $525,000.
EAST TEXAS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Basketball#Traffic Accident#Icu
KNOE TV8

Young NELA couple suffers tragic crash as one lives, the other dies

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The families of a young northeast Louisiana couple are suffering through a devastating automobile accident just days before Christmas. Now, online fundraisers have been set up for two families. One, for medical bills; the other, for funeral expenses. The crash happened on Dec. 20, shortly after...
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

326K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy