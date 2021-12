Physics World, the leading physics magazine published by the UK-based Institute of Physics, awarded the 2021 Breakthrough of the Year prize to two research teams who advanced our understanding of quantum systems. Physics World editors chose the winners from nearly 600 published research articles that demonstrated “important work for scientific progress and/or the development of real-world applications.” One of the teams, noted for their breakthrough of entangling two macroscopic vibrating drumheads, was led by Dr. Shlomi Kotler, now at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Department of Applied Physics, along with John Teufel and colleagues at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO