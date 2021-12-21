Just a question

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to get good news as they deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. For the second consecutive day, the team currently has no new positive test results according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This might not end up being the final situation, as we found out yesterday when Mike Remmers did go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Remmers is also on injured reserve and not part of the 53-man roster, so this could have been an oversight. It’s also possible that Remmers self-reported symptoms and was tested after the initial battery of tests.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO