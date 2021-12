On Friday night, a man and a woman suffered injuries following a rollover crash involving a UTV in North Las Vegas. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Bruce Street and Ann Road at about 8:56 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident. The early reports showed that the driver of a UTV with three passengers failed to maintain control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO