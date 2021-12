It may be the holiday season, but when horror is as gripping as Night of the Ghoul is, you turn off the Christmas music and give it the attention it deserves, especially when issue #3 drops today from ComiXology. This is a story about a man named Inman and his son visiting an old man who houses the secrets of a mysterious film, an ancient monster, and a clinic that may be more evil than the Ghoul itself. In the third issue, the new film from the lost film is shown, new details about the monster come to light, and Mr. Inman shows what he really cares about.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO