CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Christmas as they try to stay in the division and playoff races. The Browns are 7-7 and last in the AFC North, but just a game out of first place. The Packers, meanwhile, have the best record in the NFL – 11-3 – and have not lost at home this season.

