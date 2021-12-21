ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita City Council approves moving ahead with new development around Riverfront Stadium

By Ryan Newton
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125x5Q_0dSlHi8q00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted 7-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for two acres of new development around Riverfront Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQVE6_0dSlHi8q00

The stadium was finished back in March 2020 near Maple and McLean and hosted fans for the first time back in April.

The MOU allows EPC Real Estate LLC to plan the development around the ballpark.

The development would include a hotel of at least 150 rooms, an office building, a 200 space parking structure and riverfront improvements. In addition, the developer will seek up to $4 million in Kansas SPARK funding (American Rescue Plan Act) for public riverfront improvements.

As part of the MOU, the city agrees to provide $5 million in Tax Increment Financing to construct a parking garage and other TIF eligible site infrastructure.

If all goes forward, construction could begin as early as summer 2022 and finish by 2024.

KSN News

