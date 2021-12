NEWPORT, Ore. — One person died and two others were rescued after a boat capsized off the Oregon coast Friday morning, according to the United States Coast Guard. It happened near Newport. The USCG said two boat crews from the Yaquina Bay station were dispatched to the 22-foot boat after it flipped over one mile north of the jetty. Crews were able to rescue a man and a woman, who were both brought back to the station where emergency responders were waiting.

