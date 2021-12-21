UW regents boost top leaders’ salary ranges amid major leadership searches

MADISON – University of Wisconsin System officials have dramatically increased salary ranges for top leaders, giving them more leverage as they search for the next system president and UW-Madison chancellor.

The Board of Regents on Monday unanimously approved boosting the system president’s salary range by almost 7%; the UW-Madison chancellor’s range by 21.7%; and the UW-Milwaukee chancellor’s range by 32%.

The regents also approved a 7.1% increase for other chancellors, a 5.5% increase for system vice presidents, a 5% increase for the UW-Madison provost and a 9.6% increase for the UW-Milwaukee provost.

The old salary range for a system president fell between $489,334 and $734,000. The new minimum will be $522,470 and the maximum $783,706.

The old range for the UW-Madison chancellor was $493,240 to $739,860. The new range is $600,126 to $900,190. Current Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s base salary is $606,154.

The system is currently searching for replacements for interim President Tommy Thompson and Blank, who is set to take over as president at Northwestern University next summer.

Regent Scott Beightol said the range increases look big but they’re necessary to keep pace with peer schools.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday said the UW Regents should reconsider giving a "massive increase" to the next UW-Madison chancellor and to expand the pool of candidates beyond academia.

"I am certain that there are incredibly qualified people who work in the private sector who would take the job for less than $900,000," he said. "So the idea that a 21% increases in the UW is what's required to find a qualified person to run the university, when the reality is that their pool is small and they've kept it that way on purpose, seems to me to be out of touch with most Wisconsinites."

Vos made the comments as the Joint Committee on Employment Relations approved a new two-year state compensation plan that includes UW employees.

"I hope that as we approve this today, (Regents) will not assume that that has the support of the Legislature, nor does that look like it's something that most people in Wisconsin think is reasonable at a time when people are struggling with their own costs, to somehow say that the old pay rate wasn't enough," he said. "It's kind of outrageous."

Also on Tuesday, the search and screen committee tasked with hiring a replacement for Blank, who will leave to lead Northwestern University beginning next school year , met to discuss a potential timeline for that search.

Regent Vice President Karen Walsh, who chairs the committee, said the hope is to hire someone by mid-May to avoid having to appoint an interim chancellor. The goal is to have the search and screen committee's work done by April and then interview semifinalists and finalists in April and early May.

Finalist interviews for the role of UW System president are to be held next month, with the goal of naming a successor to interim President Tommy Thompson in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW regents boost top leaders’ salary ranges amid major leadership searches