ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

MacKenzie Scott and Jack Dorsey take a page from Silicon Valley to create ‘lean philanthropy’

By Jennifer Openshaw
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vUKU_0dSlH2Lh00
Jack Dorsey and MacKenzie Scott. By Getty Images
OUTSIDE THE BOX https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElkFC_0dSlH2Lh00

A common Silicon Valley term is “lean startup.”

It’s the idea of producing less waste and focusing more on innovation to meet a customer’s needs. The end game: Get the product out the door and into customers’ hands better, faster, cheaper.

What if we adopted the same when it came to philanthropic giving?

That’s exactly what MacKenzie Scott and Jack Dorsey have embarked on.

In the past two years, the two of them alone have uprooted the traditional idea of philanthropy.

While the coronavirus crisis was causing policy leaders and scientists to rethink how fast we could produce a vaccine, Scott and Dorsey separately were rethinking how they could drive “radical generosity” with the billions they’ve been fortunate to secure — Scott through her connection to Amazon (AMZN) and Dorsey as a tech titan with Twitter (TWTR) and Block (SQ) (formerly Square).

Independently, but each driven by a desire to more directly impact the lives of those in need, they’ve created a new model of giving. They did away with bureaucracy and detailed applications. Interviews, in the case of Dorsey, were limited to 30 minutes.

As a result, funds were received almost instantaneously. They did this with little staff. And no networking required.

Philanthropic bureaucracy

Traditionally, big-dollar giving requires deep personal relationships and favors long-established organizations. (That’s the route Scott’s ex-husband, Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos has taken.) Otherwise, it involves a long application and review process that can take years, with an uncertain outcome. This approach can sideline new and innovative ways to impact our communities.

The moves by Scott and Dorsey are truly admirable, and have the power to create a profound long-term shift in philanthropy.

For one, broader access to philanthropic capital would allow more organizations to thrive.

Similar to raising capital as an entrepreneur (which I’ve done in Silicon Valley as CEO of the Women’s Financial Network), raising money for a nonprofit is equally difficult, unless you have a network. Donors or decision makers are looking for credibility or validation from others. They’re looking at your team. Even if you offer up reams of data and are doing truly life-changing work, they’re often guided by others they know or respect.

Rare is the foundation that takes a leap of faith and provides some capital to get you going.

Second, this “lean philanthropy” approach could drive peer-giving effects.

Even if only a few of the 50 wealthiest families — who’ve seen a 30% increase in their assets to $1.2 trillion — were to follow the lead of Scott and Dorsey, and support radical generosity, the impact would be profound.

Just as everyone wants to invest in the new hottest startup, philanthropists should jump on the Scott-Dorsey lean-philanthropy wave. Seek out the organizations that have the right mission, but need capital to scale their impact. Find those who are driving real change in their communities no matter the size of their fundraising departments. And lead the way in supporting innovative solutions to today’s problems.

It’s a call to lead that aligns with their personal investing philosophies.

‘Return on impact’

Finally, the metric for success should be real societal impact. ROI is not only return on investment, but also “return on impact.”

How can funds be used efficiently to have the greatest impact?

As one example, Alyssa is a 19-year-old young woman who was homeless for a year, living in a car. After learning about a free business training program, she attended online classes and created a business plan for “Poetic Healing.”

“This is the first time I felt some sense of hope,” she said at her graduation. Since then, Alyssa’s been working with a mentor, a former CEO, who’s guided her and, today, she’s landed a job.

The best part? The cost for her training, renewed confidence, mentor and job landing was under $1,000 — one-tenth the cost of what a recent government official told me they pay.

Like most things, it takes a crisis or major disruption in the traditional way of operating to create new and better methods. Scott and Dorsey are doing just that: Paving the way for radical generosity. Hopefully, many others will follow their lead and creating lasting impact in the areas of the greatest need.

Jennifer Openshaw is CEO of the nonprofit Girls With Impact .

Comments / 3

Related
MarketRealist

Who Are the Richest Women in the World? Top Billionaires Revealed

There has been a shakeup in the world billionaire rankings in 2021. After being the world’s richest person, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Forbes released a list of the richest women in the world. While many people thought so, Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott isn't the richest woman in the world.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Jeff Bezos
ambcrypto.com

Why this programming language is a favorite with Jack Dorsey, and Polkadot

Which is the best programming language? This is a question – and a perfect argument starter – that has been around almost since the birth of computers. With crypto adoption now on the rise, programming languages are trending again. Choosing one or the other comes with huge implications for not just builders, but the goal of interoperability itself.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fortune

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun reveals himself as the anonymous bidder who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos in space

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Justin Sun, the technology and cryptocurrency entrepreneur who recently announced that he is a diplomat for Grenada, said he’s going to space on a Blue Origin flight next year and will invite five people to join him.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Marc Andreessen blocks Jack Dorsey after Web3 spat with Elon Musk

Venture capitalist Marc Andreesen blocked Jack Dorsey on Twitter yesterday, after Dorsey used his platform to critique venture capital as an industry, doling out specific jabs to Andreessen’s firm, Andreessen Horowitz. The block follows a string of tweets from Dorsey over several days concerning Web3, a decentralized version of...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Lean Startup#Charity#Amzn#Twtr#Amazon Co
u.today

Elon Musk Explains Why He Is "Pro Doge," Stepping into Jack Dorsey's Web3 Debate

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Let's Get Ready to Rumble: Marc Andressen, Jack Dorsey Duke it Out

They’re fighting on Twitter over web3, which refers to decentralization of the Internet based on blockchain. Can’t we all just get along? Apparently not, if we’re billionaire venture capital king Marc Andreessen and Block (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report CEO Jack Dorsey. They’re duking...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
inputmag.com

Jack Dorsey to Cardi B: Bitcoin will replace the dollar

Jack Dorsey hasn’t exactly undergone the tech-mogul-turned-Bond-villain transformation of Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, who have set their sights on things like venturing into space and living forever. Instead, his legacy is wrapped up in a website that has come to define the ugliest aspects of online discourse and communication — Twitter. You may have heard of it.
CELEBRITIES
makeuseof.com

Why People Are Angry at Jack Dorsey for Criticizing Web3

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has drawn the ire of the Web3 community following comments about Web3, in which he said that venture capitalists own it. What followed was a flurry of responses and criticism. Here's a look at what Dorsey said and why it has people so riled up...
INTERNET
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy