Tennessee woman finds out she won the lottery while wrapping presents

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Memphis woman was wrapping Christmas presents when she learned she won the largest prize in the Tennessee Lottery’s “Play It Again December!” drawing. Joevelyn Smith won a total of $1,000,000.

Man undergoes heart surgery, wins $1M prize from lottery ticket in get-well card

“It’s a blessing!” said Smith after receiving the news. Smith was one of 19 Tennessee Lottery players who won a combined total of $3,209,100.

John Henderson of Townsend won the $500,000 prize but didn’t believe it at first. “I thought Ashton Kutcher was going to jump out because I was getting ‘Punk’d’,” Henderson said.

Christie Wilson of Waynesboro won one of the four $200,000 prizes. She said she called the Lottery five times to make sure it was really true. “It caught me off guard,” Wilson noted.

What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?

On New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Education Lottery will announce the VIP Rewards member who will win $100,000. This drawing closes on Dec. 27. Members can also enter to win 1 of 4 $15,000 prizes and 1 of 3 $7,500 prizes by Dec. 31. The TEL encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

No. 19 Tennessee hands No. 6 Arizona first loss 77-73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Tennessee overpowered No. 6 Arizona early and held on for a 77-73 win, giving the Wildcats their first loss. Santiago Vescovi had 15 points, Josiah-Jordan James added 12 and Justin Powell scored 11 for the Volunteers. Bennedict Mathurin had 14 […]
Taylor Lewan added to COVID-Reserve list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Good news and bad news. The Titans added left tackle Taylor Lewan to the COVID-Reserve list on Friday. That’s obviously the bad news. The good news… because the Titans got their game out of the way on Thursday, they don’t play again for another ten days. Therefore, it’s unlikely Lewan will […]
