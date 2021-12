CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID is not taking a holiday as cases across the country continue to go up, leading to 48 states now on the Chicago Travel Advisory. Last week, 47 states were on Chicago’s Travel Advisory as the nation is gripped by COVID-19 and many new cases are from the Omicron variant. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) added Louisiana and South Carolina – as well as the Virgin Islands, to its Travel Advisory today. The list stands at 48 states and three territories. It means every state or territory except for Guam and Montana are on the list. “Three states –...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO