Amber Heard is reportedly single. A source tells The Daily Mail that Heard, 35, and her partner Bianca Butti, 40, have called it quits after nearly a year of dating. The breakup also comes amid the two spending months in different parts of the world. The source says the relationship simply "fizzled out." Heard has been in England filming Aquaman 2 as Butti stayed back in LA where she works as a cinematographer. The source also pointed out that Heard, who welcomed a baby girl Oonagh Paige via a surrogate this year, is a "very busy woman," while Butti has been "tied up with various projects in the US." It seems their schedules wouldn't let them be.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO