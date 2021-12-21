ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Huntingdon, PA

Fire damages commercial garage in North Huntingdon; cause under investigation

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
North Huntingdon firefighters and police are investigating the cause of a blaze that extensively damaged a commercial garage and destroyed a skid loader that was parked inside, firefighters said.

The two-bay garage at 13421 Ardara Road was reported at 9:11 a.m.

William Hardy, chief of the Larimer Volunteer Fire Department, said when he stepped outside his home about three miles away he could already see heavy black smoke rising towards the sky.

“I knew when I saw the smoke, it was already going pretty good,” Hardy said.

Hardy said two workers for the construction firm, which was not identified, said smoke was pouring out from inside the building when they arrived. No injuries were reported.

In addition to multiple units from North Huntingdon and other western Westmoreland County fire departments, firefighters from Monroeville and North Versailles in Allegheny County also responded.

A damage estimate was not available.

