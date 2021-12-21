COVID-19 in Ohio Tuesday update: Most cases in one-day ever at more than 12,500
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 21, a total of 1,867,723 (+12,502) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 93,302 (+584) hospitalizations and 11,479 (+81) admissions into the ICU.
With 12,502 new cases reported today, that is the most cases in one-day ever for the state of Ohio. The previous high was 11,885 new cases reported on Nov. 23, 2020, a difference of 617.
An additional 8,606 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.27% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,927,726.ODH sequencing shows omicron a small fraction of Ohio COVID-19 cases, but rapid increase expected
ODH reported 249 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 28,277. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.
The 21-day case average is sitting at more than 8,000.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0