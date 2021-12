On Sunday afternoon, the youth families and congregation members at St. Paul's Lutheran Church displayed a large array of baked cookies that they helped to bake, donate ingredients for, and promote for the first annual Cookie Walk. The youth decorated a portion of the cookies on offer, helping package some of the cocoa bombs that were available as well during a youth activity night held at the church. There were over 4,000 Christmas and Winter themed cookies for guests to choose from, purchasing the cookies by packaging a box of their selections and paying by weight.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO