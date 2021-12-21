Idaho Land Board officials present $55 million to schools

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State lands generated $55 million for public schools that Republican Gov. Brad Little and other top elected state officials presented to students in an annual symbolic big check ceremony at the Statehouse.

The presentation on Tuesday by Land Board officials represents money generated from state-owned lands for the 2022 fiscal year.

In all, state lands generated more than $88 million for nine beneficiaries that also include universities, the veterans hospital and juvenile corrections.

That’s up from the $84.5 million generated last year.

Officials are predicting a distribution of $100 million next year.

The money comes from the state's 2.4 million acres of land, with timber harvest producing the most money.

