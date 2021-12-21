ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Details Sideline Altercation With Saints

By Michael Shapiro
He was not pleased with the New Orleans sideline Sunday night.

Tom Brady didn't exactly enjoy his Sunday night in Week 15 as the Buccaneers hosted the Saints.

Tampa Bay was shut out by its NFC South rival in the prime-time matchup, limping to the locker room following a 9–0 defeat. But the relatively dull affair did feature a bit of fire from the 44-year-old quarterback.

Brady was engaged in an altercation on the New Orleans sideline in the fourth quarter, an incident that featured Brady appearing to yell a certain four-letter word toward the Saints. Brady clarified the incident Monday noting, "We were very competitive in that moment."

“Oh, we were just exchanging pleasantries," Brady said on the Let’s Go! podcast. "It was a nice night in Tampa. We were just wonderfully, in the heat of the moment, expressing, uh, I wouldn’t say pleasantries, but we were very competitive in that moment, it was emotional."

"So that’s just football players being football players.”

Brady has struggled mightily against the Saints since joining the Buccaneers. He has tossed eight interceptions in his last four regular-season games vs. New Orleans, though as usual, Brady got the last laugh against the Saints in the 2021 playoffs. Perhaps we'll see a similar script in January as New Orleans battles for a wild-card spot.

Jonathan Anthony Baxter
3d ago

He's a enormous grumpy old man who has a enormous attitude and he needs to see a psychiatrist. He threw a tablet on Sunday night football and he needs to realize that he can't play forever and he's seriously needs to realize that retirement is his best option. He is not someone who is not a leader. He acts like a child who hasn't grown up at all

Tom Brady
