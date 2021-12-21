ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After six years, Osawatomie State Hospital to lift voluntary admissions moratorium

By Noah Taborda
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
TOPEKA — While the focus will remain on court-ordered admissions and community referrals, a Kansas state hospital will begin accepting voluntary admissions early next year for the first time in more than six years.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced late last week it would lift a moratorium on voluntary admissions at Osawatomie State Hospital on Jan. 3, 2022. The decision to lift the hold put in place June 2015 was spurred by increased bed space and community-based capacity, said KDADS secretary Laura Howard.

“I think the vision in the governor’s budget and the budgets that have been supported by the legislature have been about how we increase community capacity to allow folks to be served closer to home,” Howard told the Legislative Budget Committee, led by Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill. “When I testified in front of all of you last year, I said really to be able to lift the moratorium we need to have 15 to 30 community beds, and we’re averaging about 17 now.”

The hospital, one of two state-run facilities for Kansans with serious or acute mental illness, ceased voluntary admissions after receiving citations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The citations stated the facility was not doing enough to prevent patient self-harm and was routinely housing three patients in rooms built for two.

The pause on admissions, coupled with further reduced capacity amid COVID-19 , led to problems for other mental health providers, hospitals and law enforcement with few options besides Osawatomie.

The KDADS plan to lift the moratorium aims to ensure enough inpatient capacity for both voluntary and involuntary patients in part by implementing a new provider classification to boost community-based capacity. State Institutional Alternative, a Medicaid- and KDADS-funded program, allows private psychiatrists and community hospitals to act in place of state hospitals.

There are currently eight hospitals statewide serving as SIAs.

KDADS also plans to renovate the building at Osawatomie by January to free up more space.

“After nearly seven years, lifting the moratorium on voluntary admissions at Osawatomie State Hospital will ensure Kansans receive the mental health treatment they need,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “I’m confident this plan will continue our efforts and provide a more comprehensive and inclusive continuum of care for everyone.”

Legislators on the budget panel were pleased to see the direction Osawatomie was headed but expressed some concern about a potential bed “squeeze.”

“It feels like maybe finally things are kind of coming together across the state,” said Rep. Kathy Wolf Moore, a Kansas City, Kansas, Democrat. “We’re thrilled the moratorium was lifted and that’s going to mean a lot to people, but where we still really find the squeeze, I think is on the involuntary beds.”

Once 85% of beds at Osawatomie are occupied, admissions will be limited to involuntary, although all will be screened and assessed. The hospital will institute a waitlist until bed space opens up.

The hospital will end up with 72 certified and 110 licensed beds, although COVID-19 and staffing concerns could limit that number. Considering changes made over the summer, one being increased wages, Brunner was optimistic about where Kansas was headed with staffing issues.

He said the employee starting wage for mental health disability technicians is now $16.16 and has helped several state hospitals recruit staff.

“We’ve spent a lot of time over the last year recruiting, and our situation is no different from any other health care provider that you’ve probably heard from in other communities,” said Scott Bruner, deputy secretary of hospitals and facilities for KDADS. “It’s just really hard to find nurses and really hard to recruit.”

