Norwich opts in to opioid lawsuit against Purdue Pharma. The city asked for $80 million.

By Trevor Ballantyne, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago
NORWICH - City council members voted unanimously Monday night to opt into a lawsuit settlement agreement that could secure Norwich more than $80 million in damages related to the ongoing opioid crisis.

“We went into executive session for pending litigation, it was to talk about the opioid settlement,” said City Council Pro-Tempore Joe DeLucia.

According to a copy of the approved resolution that the city filed in a “proof of claim” in the Purdue Pharma L.P. Chapter 11 bankruptcy trial, Norwich is owed, “in excess of $80,000,000…”

The comments from DeLucia to The Bulletin came after a vote without discussion and followed an executive session; a lawfully allowed closed-door meeting among elected officials.

“The Council of the City of Norwich finds the settlement of such litigation may assist the City of Norwich in recovering just compensation for cost, expenses and other damages related to the opioid crisis,” reads the agenda item which received a unanimous vote of approval from the seven members of the city council, including Mayor Peter Nystrom.

Although the city is asking for $80 million, there is a strong possibility the funds will be delegated locally to a lesser degree. Norwich City Council members had a decision to sue the pharmacy company themselves; or, sign on to a national lawsuit involving more than 20 states' attorneys general.

“We all felt that it was better to opt-in than fighting it on our own,” Delucia said. “The cost of us filing our own lawsuit as a city would far outweigh the potential benefit of what we might win if we were successful – and that’s a big if.”

