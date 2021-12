You know how it is, you're driving down I-80 toward Laramie, minding your own business, then all of a sudden a semi moves into the passing lane. The amount of rage that you hold inside of your body during normal life suddenly explodes and sees itself out as you use every word in your vocabulary to yell at the truck driver about 2 miles per hour faster than the truck they're trying to pass. Rage, it's all rage.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO