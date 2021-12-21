ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head coach Chris Silverwood remains confident he’s the right man to lead England

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
England head coach Chris Silverwood remains convinced he is the right man for the job but accepts that a faltering Ashes campaign brings question marks over his position.

Silverwood took control of the side in late 2019 and has spent much of the last two years planning to reclaim the urn, publicly prioritising the current series on numerous occasions and working hard on plans to reverse England’s poor recent record Down Under.

But things could hardly have got off to a worse start, with Australia winning the first two Tests by handsome margins – nine wickets in Brisbane and 275 runs in Adelaide – and looking a class above in all three disciplines.

The much vaunted planning process has also attracted scepticism, with England’s team selection for both matches criticised. Jack Leach was picked then pummelled on an unhelpful pitch at The Gabba, then dropped for a game that saw 108 overs of slow bowling, including three from England’s repurposed seamer Ollie Robinson.

Meanwhile, the decision to rest 90mph quick Mark Wood from the second Test was met with almost universal surprise. Long-standing issues with making big totals and dropping catches continue to linger, leaving Silverwood under fire heading into the prestigious Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Asked if he felt like his position was on the line, he said: “It always is. When you take a job like this, you accept that.

“Do I believe I’m the right man? Yes I do, or I wouldn’t have taken the job in the first place. You’re under pressure constantly, aren’t you?”

Silverwood (right) revealed Joe Root delivered some home truths in the dressing room after the second-Test loss (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

As for his ability to lift things from their current low ebb and effect the change he wants to see, he added: “Yes, I do believe I can do that.

“I believe I can and I believe I have the right coaching staff around me to make that happen as well.”

Silverwood could hardly be expected to say any different, of course, with public outpourings of self-doubt hardly the stuff of elite sport, but the mere fact that those questions are already emerging is instructive.

Only one part of the team could realistically claim to be fully functional, the axis of Dawid Malan and Joe Root at numbers three and four, but even then both men have berated themselves for not converting half-centuries into big hundreds.

Root was a visibly frustrated frontman as he took care of the Adelaide debrief on Monday, going out of his way to bemoan the lengths his bowlers pursued. Too often the ball was served up a shade too short, keeping a lid on the run-rate but keeping dangerous drives to a minimum and not attacking the stumps.

Joe Root cut a frustrated figure in Adelaide after another heavy defeat (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

Given that the attack was led by the two most prolific and experienced bowlers in English history, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, that criticism could be a source of some tension. But Silverwood revealed Root took his complaints from the press conference to the dressing room, dishing out some home truths as he led some frank exchanges within the group.

“What you saw was what we got in the dressing room after. We had a really good talk, which was needed,” the head coach said.

“The chat we had in the dressing room was very honest. If we want to win this Test series and compete in this Test series, we have to be better.

“There were a few things thrown out there. There were some honest chats, which was great. It was good and it was healthy. We had a really good talk, which was needed.

“I think there are some lessons to be learned – he is right. We have to learn quickly.”

David Warner was bowled off a no-ball by Ben Stokes in Brisbane (Tertius Pickard/AP/PA) (AP)

Silverwood took the opportunity to air one of his own bugbears as the debrief continued, referring to a recurring no-ball problem that has already cost Ben Stokes and Robinson wickets due to careless over-stepping.

“Wickets off no-balls are unacceptable,,” he said. “I brought it up and we faced into that.

“This cannot happen. It’s a basic error. The lads accepted that.”

England have decided not to raid the Big Bash League for reinforcements, though the likes of Saqib Mahmood and James Vince are on hand and in the country if required.

'Hurting' England not giving up on Ashes: Malan

England are "hurting" but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes series against Australia, batsman Dawid Malan said on Thursday. After slumping by nine wickets in Brisbane and then by 275 runs in Adelaide, the visitors will enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground cauldron for the third Test on Sunday needing to win. If they don't, the five-Test series is over with Australia retaining the urn as holders. Malan said there had been frank discussions after Adelaide, where a first-innings batting collapse coupled with poor bowling and fielding cost England the match.
Cricket-Silverwood must get decisions right or face music, says Panesar

(Reuters) – Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes Chris Silverwood could face being replaced as coach if he does not get his decision-making right ahead of the third Ashes test against Australia starting on Sunday. England have been comprehensively outplayed by Australia in the first two matches, suffering heavy...
Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
Cameron Green in no rush to be compared to ‘best in the world’ Ben Stokes

Australia’s Cameron Green is in no rush to be compared with Ashes counterpart Ben Stokes the all-rounder he rates as “the best in the world”.While England have built their most famous Ashes moments around all-action performers like Sir Ian Botham Andrew Flintoff and now Stokes, Australia have been searching for one of their own for years.As a 6ft 6in pace bowler who bats at number six, 22-year-old Green could be the missing piece of the Baggy Greens puzzle. He has already played his part in helping the hosts go 2-0 up ahead of the Boxing Day Test in...
Pat Cummins set to return for third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood still out with injury

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to return for the third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood remains out with a minor side strain.Cummins missed the second Test after coming into close contact with someone who had Covid. Steve Smith took over captaincy duties and the hosts continued their dominance as they won by 275 runs.The developments around Cummins’ situation came to light close to the start of the Test and Australia coach Justin Langer says he’s impressed with how his team handled it.“I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening,” he said. “I really liked...
Ashes on the line as under-siege England look to bounce back

England head into the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Sunday knowing they must fix the mistakes that have blighted their tour or lose the Ashes series. After a nine-wicket thumping in Brisbane and then crashing by 275 runs in Adelaide, Joe Root's team must win at Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep their slim Ashes hopes alive. A boisterous crowd of about 70,000 is expected on the opening day of the Test. As holders, Australia need only to avoid defeat to retain the urn.
‘I know that’s a brave thing to say’ – Joe Root confident of Melbourne century

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to “bang out a hundred” as he plots an Ashes fightback in the Boxing Day Test.After back-to-back defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, English cricket is in desperate need of some festive cheer in Melbourne and Root is desperate to be the not-so-secret Santa who delivers a special gift for those who decide to power through the night back home.“I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up,” he said.“I feel in a really good place with my batting. I...
Former England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89. Illingworth, who led England to a 2-0 Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer. Illingworth, who enjoyed a hugely successful domestic career with Yorkshire and Leicestershire, played 61 Tests for England...
Keeping ‘brilliant’ Joe Root quiet a big job for Australia, Justin Langer admits

Australia are working overtime to keep “brilliant” England captain Joe Root quiet in the Ashes, head coach Justin Langer has revealed.Root has enjoyed a career-best year with the bat, reeling off 1,630 runs at an average of 62.69 including six centuries.But after the first two Tests Down Under, and two unconverted fifties, he is still awaiting his first hundred on Australian soil.Langer admitted Root loomed large over his side’s planning meetings ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, given his status as the heartbeat of the batting order.“He is a brilliant player, no doubt about that, and we...
Joe Root: England are working together and captaincy is no ‘dictatorship’

Joe Root insists the whole England team is pulling in the same direction ahead of the Boxing Day Ashes Test, stressing that his captaincy is no “dictatorship”.Root was critical of the lengths his bowlers offered up as the tourists went 2-0 in Adelaide urging them to be bolder in their pursuit of wickets when the contest resumes in front of 70,000 fans at the MCG.Former England quick Steve Harmison suggested that could open up divides in the camp, telling talkSPORT he would have “been waiting for him at the top of the stairs” if a skipper made similar comments...
Joe Root confident he can ‘bang out’ a hundred as England look to hit back

Joe Root feels ready to “bang out” a seventh Test hundred in 2021 and has tipped England’s angry batting inquest to spark a wider response on Boxing Day. A rejigged lineup that is expected to see Zak Crawley replace Rory Burns at opener heads into the must-win third Ashes under instructions to get ruthless. It follows the decision by the head coach, Chris Silverwood, to make his players rewatch their dismissals from the 275-run defeat in Adelaide together.
Dawid Malan says mindset behind white-ball success can reignite England in Ashes

Dawid Malan believes England can reignite their Ashes campaign by tapping into the mindset that has driven their success in white-ball cricket.England have been outclassed by Australia in each of the first two Tests, meaning their Boxing Day assignment in front of 70,000 at Melbourne’s MCG is a make-or-break match.The portents are not good, with 11 defeats and one draw in their last 12 Tests on Australia soil – a sorry sequence spanning eight years and three tours.Yet there is no fear factor where limited-overs cricket is concerned. When the sides met in the T20 World Cup just a...
Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality. That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.
Premier League managers and players meeting to discuss Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top-flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.England’s top managers and players will look at ways to cope with the increasing toll of the Omicron variant, while also bidding to keep the Premier League show on the road.Replays have...
England face one last chance to save the Ashes and themselves

The good news is for the first time in a decade, England head to the colosseum of the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the Ashes still live. The bad news is that is merely a quirk of the Covid-19 enforced schedule. The worse news is that Australia are 2-0 up, and this looks far from a dangerous lead. It is a scoreline England have never turned around in an Ashes series, and as such has them scrabbling around the bottom of the bag for some kind of solution. Changes are mooted in all departments. Zak Crawley is due to come in...
Michael Owen sees funny side and Roy Keane gets his hopes up – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, we look at some of the highlights from Thursday online.FootballMichael Owen saw the funny side.Haven’t tweeted for a few days as been busy reading all the hilarious replies to my tweet to @EmmaRaducanu 😂🤣😂— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 23, 2021Roy Keane got his hopes up.Liverpool Chelsea and Tottenham celebrated Carabao Cup victoriesI hope you enjoyed that as much as me 🤪Merry Christmas Reds 🎅 pic.twitter.com/ORgZsXTq93— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) December 23, 2021Impact. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/MAgnEnrpu0— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 23, 2021Morning, everyone!...
